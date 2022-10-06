Roanoke County TRIAD designed to help seniors stay safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County TRIAD, formed in April 2015, aims to reduce the fear of crime and victimization among seniors by increasing awareness of scams and frauds that target them.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with Larry Tabor, President of Roanoke County TRIAD, and Vice President Stephanie Landes to find out how they work to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and senior communities, and educate seniors on resources that are available to support them locally.

Watch the video to see the on-air segment.

