Roanoke leaders seek input on future of Ramada Inn project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demolition of the Ramada Inn and Conference Center has been underway since late August. Roanoke city leaders are now looking for some help in the direction the space will go as they move forward.

“At the end of this phase, you can imagine just a big open clear slab of grass. But in the future there will be a subsequent phase of work where we’ll probably be doing some additional work on the site and we’re looking for public input on that next phase,” said Marcus Aguilar, a civil engineer in the city’s department of public works.

Now through the end of October, the city has setup a survey for residents to help in what they want the future of the space to look like. Some of the options include an open space, a canoe/kayak/tube launch site, stream/wetland restoration and a pollinator/wildflower meadow.

“The property was purchased under a FEMA grant because of how flood prone it was. As a result of that, we don’t want to put additional structures or infrastructure here that would be high flood risk type stuff, so we have to put a restriction on the property that limits what we do here.”

Aguilar said the city feels it’s important to have the community involved in the project every step of the way.

“It’s really a center point in some ways and so we want to hear what the citizens would be interested in having here. That’s a really important thing for what we do as public works people but also as the city in general.”

The survey will be open until at least the end of the month and the current phase of the project is expected to be finished by the end of this year. For more information on the project as a whole, you can head to the city’s website here.

