Roanoke Valley Comicon set for October 22

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Comicon returns Saturday, October 22.

The show will be at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for fans of comic books, superheroes, and fantasy.

Wrestler Jimmy Valiant, the “Boogie Woogie Man,” will be a guest and sign autographs, along with comic-related creators.

There will also be a costume contest with four categories: kids (ages 0 to 13), novice (have placed at two or fewer costume contests), journeyman (won at least two or three costume contests), and masters (won four or more contests). Contestant categories are subject to be switched based on skill level and craftsmanship.

Admission is $5; people 10 and under get in free when accompanying paid admission.

