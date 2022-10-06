Roanoke’s EnVision Center set to open Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors are making the final touches on a new community center before its grand opening on Friday.

The EnVision Center will have its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community members can use mental health services, receive help for job applications and use the EnVision Center’s community garden.

”Our community center is deeply important because it is offering opportunities and the capability to reclaim empowerment and reclaim economic empowerment,” said RRHA’s manager of marketing Jasey Roberts.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at Roanoke’s EnVision Center at 2607 Salem Turnpike NW Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.