Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

This interactive map shows the country’s favorite Halloween candy by state

The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.
The verdict is out! This year's most popular Halloween candy is Reese's Cups.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is right around the corner, and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies.

In Texas, the favorites were Starburst, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Sour Patch Kids.

Californians favored Reese’s cups, M&Ms and Skittles.

You can scroll over the map at candystore.com to find the favorite candy in your state.

Nationwide, the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second place and M&Ms taking third.

Starburst and Hot Tamales rounded out the top five, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and Candy Corn.

Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile the list.

The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will shell out about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Todd Manns Mugshot
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
Police Lights
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County

Latest News

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races
This week’s fall foliage report - Oct 7-9
FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester to pay $12 million to kin of Daniel Prude, Black man killed by police
A new study shows petting a dog showed a boost in brain activity, supporting the case for the...
Study says petting dogs is good for the brain