Troutville golf outing benefits Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund in memory of local teen

To date, the fund has provided 48 scholarships in the name of the late local wrestling champion.
A photo of the late Kip Nininger at Thursday's benefit golf tournament held in his memory.
A photo of the late Kip Nininger at Thursday's benefit golf tournament held in his memory.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Golfers in Botetourt County tee’d ‘em up for a great cause Thursday in the second annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund benefit outing.

Thirty-four teams hit the links at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club to raise money for the fund in memory of Kip, who died at 19 in a car crash last May.

Several items were up for auction, many of them wrestling-related, as Nininger was a two-time state wrestling champion at Cave Spring.

To date, the fund has provided 48 scholarships, with events like this one ensuring there will be plenty more to come.

“Naturally this event is close to my heart,” said Chris Nininger, Kip’s father. “It’s in honor of my late son and when you lose the thing you love most in life, it’s difficult. The last year has been difficult, but having the support from the community, our corporate sponsors, to be able to hold this event and honor him and help kids is the mission now, and I hope he’s looking down and smiling.

“He touched a lot of lives out there and through his honor and his legacy, we’ll be helping other kids and touching their lives.”

To learn more about the KNSF or to donate, visit their website.

