Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”

“The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process, which allows us to expedite the return of unclaimed funds to the rightful owners,” said Governor Youngkin.

Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds unclaimed property as the custodian until the rightful owner, or heir, files a claim, according to a release from the governor’s office. Unclaimed property can be dormant or inactive accounts such as securities or investments, bank accounts, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, tangible property, etc. Since this program was created in 1961, more than $1 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to residents.

“Our mission is to protect the property of our citizens and return these assets to the rightful owner,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “This public service comes at no cost to citizens and returns millions each year to our citizens.”

“One in four Virginians has unclaimed property, so we encourage all Virginians to search our free website for their unclaimed property,” said Virginia Treasurer David Richardson. “There is no deadline, and no fees will be charged to claim your property.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Todd Manns
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
Police Lights
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County

Latest News

File - Police lights
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
Danville Police Department's Cars and Community
Danville Police Department to host Cars and Community
Roanoke Fire EMS welcomes 15 new firefighters.
Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes first all-city recruit class in 20 years
Halifax County Fair
The Halifax Couny Fair returns for its 112th year
Roanoke Fire-EMS Celebrates Graduating Class
Roanoke Fire-EMS Celebrates Graduating Class