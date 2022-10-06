Woman accused of pointing gun at deputy sentenced to prison

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Speedwell woman has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of Attempted Malicious Wounding, Hit and Run and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Melissa Huffman, 51, was convicted October 4 and sentenced to 18 years in prison with 15 years suspended. The three-year active sentence is mandatory, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, meaning she will serve every day without any good time credit. The sentence was the top end of the sentencing guideline range, said Jones.

In January 2022, Jones said, Huffman struck an off-duty sheriff’s deputy’s car with her vehicle and continued driving. The deputy pursued Huffman until she stopped her vehicle in a motel parking lot. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Jones said, the deputy identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy and Huffman pointed a pistol at him.

The deputy and a passing good Samaritan took the gun from Huffman, who was arrested. She had no criminal record at the time.

Huffman will be on probation for two years after her release.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.