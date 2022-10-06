Wytheville Fire and Rescue is hosting the annual Fire Prevention Parade

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire and Rescue is excited to share the annual Fire Prevention Parade following the grand opening of the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue museum exhibit.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. on October 8 in the Roses parking lot. It will travel down Main Street and will end at the intersection of 4th Street and Main Street.

The parade kicks off Fire Prevention Week, which falls from Sunday October 9 to Saturday October 15.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, which makes it the longest-running public health observance in the country.

It is observed each year during the week of October 8 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871 and caused devastating damage.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” The National Fire Prevention Association says you may have as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. They advise everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape with your family. They also remind everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms!

