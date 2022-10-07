Hometown Local
The discussion on addressing gun violence continues at Roanoke City Council meeting

Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Chris Roberts speaks to Roanoke City Council...
Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Chris Roberts speaks to Roanoke City Council Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun Violence. It’s a topic that continues to be top of mind for both the city of Roanoke and its residents.

“September 1st through September 27th, during that time period we confiscated 36 firearms which were seized. That brings the year to date total to 287 firearms,” said a captain with the Roanoke Police Department.

During Thursday afternoon’s Roanoke City Council meeting, the Roanoke Police Department and the Gun Violence Prevention Commission presented an update on gun violence across the city.

“What I’m hearing on the street is young people, most of them are packing a gun somewhere, is that the case?” asked Mayor Sherman Lea.

“That would be accurate of the individuals that we come into contact with and arrest, most of them are under the age of 30,” said a captain with RPD.

But some positives came out of the discussion, as the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team presented their yearly assessment. Shining a spotlight on how far they have come in making sure families impacted by gun violence are receiving the resources they need.

“Those individuals that we come across that want to benefit from our case management services, now we’ve got priority in these spaces to get the them the services they need,” said Chris Roberts, the coordinator of the team.

The Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team’s presentation clearly impressed City Council members of a step in the right direction when it comes to addressing the issue as a whole.

“I commend you. It is so refreshing like someone just said, gives us hope, that we are taking care, trying to do preventive measures,” said Council Member Anita Price.

The Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team made it clear there are resources out there and it’s up to the community together to make sure those in need know where to go.

“Everybody qualifies for us because we’re trying to heal our community,” said Roberts.

For more information on the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, you can head to its page here.

