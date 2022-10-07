Here @ Home celebrates acorn collection season

(WDBJ) - As the temperatures finally start to drop and we begin our transition into fall, foresters and staff at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) will soon be busy gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for growing the next generation of trees.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell takes a look at the collection of acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plants at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start.

Successful seedlings are later sold to Virginia landowners, typically to reforest open lands.

Trees that begin from homegrown acorns, nuts and seeds are much more likely to thrive in Virginia’s climate.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.