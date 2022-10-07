Here @ Home talks protecting youth online with safe surfing

(WDBJ) - Safe Surfin’ was created by law enforcement professionals and is dedicated to protecting young kids when they’re on the internet.

On Here @ Home, we sat down with Eddie and Moe, who are working to improve and save lives.

We talked with them about how they got involved, and they talked about their latest program, Cyber SWAT, and how local schools can get involved.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.