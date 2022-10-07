HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “The Secret Garden” taking the stage at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The book, “The Secret Garden” helped generations of readers learn how to cope with loss through the eyes of Mary Lennox. Now it’s a musical production being put on by Virginia Children’s Theatre on October 7 and 8.

“This is a story of life. It’s a story of the circle of life. It’s love. It’s loss. It’s grief and it’s inspiration. It’s all those things that we go through on a daily basis,” says Virginia Children’s Theatre Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden.

Virginia Children’s Theatre veteran Campbell Duff brings the character of Mary to life on stage.

“Mary is this young girl. I believe in the book, she’s 10. She is living in India, and her parents die of cholera, so she has to go move to live with her uncle, Archibald,” says Duff..

From there, she meets other family members, while dealing with her grief.

Duff says to prepare for the emotional role, she looked deep within herself.

“Her parents died. That’s something I’ve never had to deal with, and that’s hard. Loss is really really hard. So, just pulling from that and then pulling from sadness that I’ve experienced in my life is very powerful on stage,” says Duff.

For director Liz Piccoli, there were some challenges bringing the beloved children’s tale to live theatre.

“Trying to get the cast into the perception, okay, I am the flower. I am the wind. I am all these natural elements. I think that was a challenge, but a fantastic creative challenge. That switch into that magical reality. It gave me chills every time,” says Piccoli.

What may give the audience chills, is seeing this timeless story depicted with the backdrop of a beautiful set and a live orchestra.

”Come with an open mind. And look at the show as a whole. And look at each character and notice how amazing every single actor in the show is,” says Duff.

