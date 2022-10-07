How to keep kids with food allergies safe

(WDBJ) - There are more than 32 million people, including children, who have food allergies in the U.S.

One bite of the wrong food could kill them.

We sit down with Dr. Fame from Dr. Fame Allergy and Asthma Clinic to talk about the underlying mechanism of an allergy reaction, and some of the symptoms of food allergies.

He also talks about the major foods that would cause food allergies in a child and how best to treat food allergies.

