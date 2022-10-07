Hometown Local
Hull’s Drive-In celebrates special anniversary

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - It has been one year since Hull’s Drive-in finally raised enough money to purchase the land on which the drive-in sits.

The drive-in had always leased the land from a local family, even when it was a commercial operation in the ‘50s.

Now that they’ve purchased the land, we sat down with the Executive Director to find out why the land acquisition was so important and some of the events they have coming up this month.

If you’re interested in celebrating the Halloween season at Hull’s Drive-In, see the latest schedule:

HORRORFEST – Dusk to Dawn – Sat, Oct 8th

MINI FRIGHT NIGHT – Fri, Oct 14th

HULL-O-WEEN – Sat, Oct 15th

Costume Contest/Trunk or Treat/Car Decorating/MORE!

COMMUNITY MARKET – Sat, Oct 22nd

