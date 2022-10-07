McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees 155 hikers during first month of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since it launched a month ago, the McAfee Knob trailhead shuttle has seen 155 hikers. Roanoke County transit planner Paula Benke considers this a success.

“We’re very excited because this has been a much-needed service that is going to help ease for individuals to get to the trailhead and start their hike,” said Benke.

During the pandemic in 2020, many people turned to outdoor activities like hiking. And McAfee Knob is the most photographed overlook on the Appalachian Trail.

“It was something that we needed to look at and really put some plans into motion to help ease that congestion,” added Benke.

The shuttle idea was born and started giving rides on September 2nd.

“With September it may seem to some folks like it was a light month but that gave us a lot of time to work through some things and see what worked really well,” explained Benke.

Benke has found three ways to improve the service. The website has been updated to be more accessible with fewer clicks. And they have also given drivers tablets to accept walk-ins.

“With Hurricane Ian and knowing that maybe going forward we would look at each day individually as opposed to suspending the service the entire weekend,” said Benke.

These changes come just in time for the beautiful fall colors, attracting many to enjoy the mountains.

“The amount of seats that are booking up sooner where folks are actually planning mid to late October where we’re seeing groups of 20 plus,” said Benke. “I think the numbers are only going to increase from here.”

If you’re getting ready to see the red, orange, and yellow colors from McAfee Knob in the coming weeks. The shuttle has updated its hours. This month it runs from 7-6:30 pm due to the early sunset.

