Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows

Mill Mountain Theatre's 2023 season theme will be "The Season of Song."
Mill Mountain Theatre's 2023 season theme will be "The Season of Song."(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is the “The Season of Song.”

“It’s finally great to be able to talk about it because we’ve been sitting on these titles for awhile. Folks are always surprised that we plan anywhere from 12-14 months in advance. So some of these titles we’ve known for quite awhile and now we get to make it public,” said Ginger Poole, producing artistic director.

With a crowd of around 100 people in their seats, the Mill Mountain Theatre made the announcement on the Trinkle Mainstage. This season’s shows will include: Jersey Boys, Matilda, Bright Star, Holiday Show, Write Stuff, Best of Broadway, Mad Libs, Stellaluna and Charlotte’s Web.

”It’s something important that I feel any community this size, we need live theatre, we need live arts, whether that’s music, museums, ballets, operas, it all makes our quality of life better.”

The Mill Mountain Theatre is proud to be able to continue its almost 60-year history in Roanoke for the 2023 season. Tickets will go on sale on November 1. For more information, you can head to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Todd Manns
Suspect in Roanoke killing and crash found guilty
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Rare birds for our area travel to our region because of Hurricane Ian.
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
Police Lights
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County

Latest News

Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator Chris Roberts speaks to Roanoke City Council...
The discussion on addressing gun violence continues at Roanoke City Council meeting
The CEO of Stuckey's discussed the revival of the iconic brand during a visit to Roanoke...
Stuckey’s CEO details turnaround during visit to Roanoke College
Missing Giles County Tortoise
Giles County family searching for lost 80 pound tortoise
The Lynchburg office of economic development and tourism released its 2022 annual report,...
Lynchburg is bouncing back from Covid as business sales and tourism reach new heights