Mill Mountain Theatre announces 2023 season shows

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last seven years, the Mill Mountain Theatre has hosted a celebration and announcement of its performances for the upcoming season. For 2023, the Mill Mountain Theatre’s theme is the “The Season of Song.”

“It’s finally great to be able to talk about it because we’ve been sitting on these titles for awhile. Folks are always surprised that we plan anywhere from 12-14 months in advance. So some of these titles we’ve known for quite awhile and now we get to make it public,” said Ginger Poole, producing artistic director.

With a crowd of around 100 people in their seats, the Mill Mountain Theatre made the announcement on the Trinkle Mainstage. This season’s shows will include: Jersey Boys, Matilda, Bright Star, Holiday Show, Write Stuff, Best of Broadway, Mad Libs, Stellaluna and Charlotte’s Web.

”It’s something important that I feel any community this size, we need live theatre, we need live arts, whether that’s music, museums, ballets, operas, it all makes our quality of life better.”

The Mill Mountain Theatre is proud to be able to continue its almost 60-year history in Roanoke for the 2023 season. Tickets will go on sale on November 1. For more information, you can head to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.