New accessible and inclusive playground opens at Ballou Park

New playground at Ballou Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new accessible and inclusive playground at Ballou Park in Danville.

The mayor, city council members, and the community celebrated the opening of the new playground with a ribbon-cutting Friday.

The fully-accessible playground includes seesaws with chairs for those with physical impairments and swings where parents can sit with their children. There are also built-in sensory features such as music boxes to help keep children stimulated.

“There are so many groups of special needs kids that need this,” said April Payne, parent to a child with special needs. “He has a sister that can actually see-saw now. She’s in a wheelchair and she can see-saw and be okay to do that. I really, really think that the city of Danville did a great thing when they did this.”

Danville Parks and Recreation plans to redesign many of the playgrounds throughout the community.

