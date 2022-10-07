Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas.

The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.

No existing membership or signup is required to get a gift card.

The director of marketing and corporate partnerships at Planet Fitness explained it’s a way to give back to the community, no strings attached.

”It’s a way to demonstrate that Planet Fitness is here to stay, that we want to be a part of the community and we want to give back,” Brandon Sturgill said. “It was an opportunity for us to do something fun, something that people can always use - free gas.”

Sturgill also said this is not a corporate-wide promotion and is only happening at a few franchise locations.

Here’s where the rest of the October giveaways will be:

October 14, 2022 - Exxon Gas Station, 351 Wildwood Road, Salem.

October 21, 2022 - BP Gas Station, 330 Wildwood Road, Salem.

October 28, 2022 - Exxon Gas Station, 1700 Mill Lane, Salem.

