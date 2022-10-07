Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes.

And just steps from the front porch is another stand-out: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program.

“This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was based on not only its age, but its size.”

Tracy and Bill Frist and neighbors became concerned this week when they saw markers appear along the Virginia Department of Transportation right-of-way near the property.

They feared crews were preparing to perform major surgery on the tree.

Bill Frist is a former two-term Senator from Tennessee. He served as Senate Majority Leader from 2003 to 2007. This month he begins a three-year term as the Chair of the Nature Conservancy’s Board of Directors.

Tracy Frist is a native of southwest Virginia. She serves on the board of Hollins University and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

As it turns out, VDOT says it has no current plans to trim trees in the area. A spokesperson said the right-of-way markers were placed to prepare for the installation of a Virginia historical marker.

And the Frists say their conversation with VDOT officials reassured them the agency will work with them in the future to protect the tree.

“To further that requires a lot of collaboration back and forth,” Bill Frist told us. “And we’ve had that in the past with VDOT 15 years ago. We had great discussions, and as long as safety is number one and number two we have reasonable parties at the table, we see a win-win for the county, for the community and for the state.”

