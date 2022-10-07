Public comment sought on Appalachian Power application to increase fuel factor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/SCC Release) - The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is offering time for members of the public to give oral comments by telephone on an application by Appalachian Power Company to increase its fuel factor for usage on and after November 1, 2022.

Appalachian Power’s application requests approval to recover the company’s estimated Virginia jurisdictional fuel expenses of approximately $416,140,161 for the November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023, fuel year, and its projected October 31, 2022, fuel deferral balance of $361,411,867, subject to its mitigation proposal.

The company’s mitigation proposal would spread recovery of the projected fuel deferral balance over two years, according to SCC.

For a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, the average weighted monthly bill would increase by $20.17, from $127.81 to $147.98, under the company’s proposal. The commission has permitted the company to place the proposal into effect on an interim basis, subject to further modification, effective November 1, 2022.

The SCC has scheduled a public witness session to begin at 10 a.m. December 13, 2022. Public witnesses intending to provide oral testimony must pre-register with the SCC by 5 p.m. December 7, 2022. The hearing will be webcast at: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.

Public witnesses wishing to provide oral testimony may pre-register in one of three ways:

Completing a public witness form for case number PUR-2022-00139 on the SCC’s website at: scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting

E-mailing the same form (PDF version on the same website as above) to SCCInfo@scc.virginia.gov

Calling the SCC at 804-371-9141 during normal business hours (8:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and providing your name and the phone number you wish the Commission to call to reach you during the hearing.

A public evidentiary hearing will follow the public witness hearing at 10 a.m. December 14, 2022, in the SCC’s second floor courtroom at 1300 East Main Street in Richmond to receive testimony and evidence from the company, any respondents and the SCC staff.

For those who prefer, there is also an opportunity to provide comments in writing on the Appalachian Power application. Written comments may be submitted through the SCC’s website by December 6, 2022, at scc.virginia.gov/casecomments/Submit-Public-Comments. Go to the SCC website, select “Cases” and then “Submit Public Comments,” and scroll down to case number PUR-2022-00139. Then click SUBMIT COMMENTS.

