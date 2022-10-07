Pulaski first responders host Faith and Blue and Red event

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working to create relationships between first responders and the community.

The town’s fire department and police department hosted a Faith, Blue and Red event at Jackson Park Oct. 7.

The goal was to allow the community to mingle with first responders to help build community trust.

“Whether you’re a faith-based organization, or just any civic organization, or just personal people, we would like for you to know that we’re always going to be here and just come and openly have conversations with us about things that you would like to see changed,” Community Resource Specialist for the Pulaski Police Department Sonia Ramsey said.

The Pulaski Police Department says Faith and Blue events will be happening across the country as a way for people to connect with law enforcement.

