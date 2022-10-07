The Roanoke Envision Center opens for community members to use its free resources

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new community center opened up in Roanoke that aims to get residents the help they need.

After more than two years of planning, Roanoke’s EnVision Center is finally ready to be a part of the community.

“This has been long overdue,” Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority executive director David Bustamante said. “We started in 2020, and due to the pandemic we had to stop and today we’re happy to provide services to the community.”

The EnVision Center offers free mental health services, educational outreach programs and technology access for everyone. Virginia Western Community College is providing some of the education services at the center.

The vice president of career and corporate training at Virginia Western explained how education can play an important role in reducing economic barriers.

“The line between the so-called “haves and have nots” is often delineated by who has had access to higher education and who has not,” Milan Hayward said. “Virginia Western’s presence here in Northwest is an intentional outreach effort to make sure that everyone in Northwest and the Roanoke Valley is included.”

Betty Penn, a long time Roanoke resident, lives right across the street. She explained how having mental health professionals close by is important.

“This will be fortunate for most people that can’t afford to go to a program or don’t have the insurance to go to it,” Penn said. “This will be good because it’s going to be free, totally free.”

Virginia Career Works, Blue Ridge Region, Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Virginia Western Community College, Carilion Clinic Community Health Workers and Family Service of Roanoke Valley are all project partners for The EnVision Center. The partners helped renovate what used to be the Melrose Branch Library.

“This building became empty and EnVision Center and the Housing Authority bought it and its fixed up compared to what it did look like,” Penn said. “It’s a whole lot more room.”

Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority spearheaded the project for the EnVision Center. Bustamante explained how he hopes the center is another solution to the ongoing acts of violence.

“I think the main reasons why there’s so much gun violence is the lack of opportunity,” Bustamante said. “There’s an opportunity for the citizens to get the training that they need to find employment, thus hopefully reducing the gun violence and just the violence in general that we’re seeing in our city.”

The EnVision Center is located at 2607 Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke.

