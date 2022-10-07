Roanoke nonprofits team to host charity pageant for angel tree program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help homeless LGBTQ+ teens and young adults this holiday season.

You can help by joining Total Action for Progress (TAP) and Roanoke Pride at its annual Trick-or-Treat Pageant.

“We feel strongly that we want that bond with that community, and their community, and The Park particularly, wants to reach out and support those youth as they’re finding themselves and moving forward,” said Jo Nelson, Director of TAP This Valley Works.

Proceeds and tips from the event will benefit PRISM’s Angel Tree Program.

The nonprofits are teaming up to host a Halloween drag show pageant where proceeds will go to the holiday angel tree program.

Organizers say it’s more than just a fun event for the community because it will directly help those between the ages of 16 and 24 in the LGBTQ+ community who are homeless. The winners will earn the title of Mr. or Miss Hocus Pocus and other prizes.

The charity event will be held Sunday, October 9 at The Park Dance Club. Entry is free and organizers ask attendees to bring cash.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the pageant kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the event by visiting their Facebook page.

