Taubman Museum of Art is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put your dancing shoes on because the Taubman Museum of Art is having a Hispanic Heritage Celebration Friday night.

The museum is hosting a free late-night party Friday from 5 to 9 pm.

Guia Salsa Noke will offer a free salsa and bachata class at 6. A DJ will be playing music all night.

Delicias Boricuas VA will have themed food and beverages for sale.

We really strive here at the Taubman Museum of art to have a diverse array of programming and we really want to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month and give recognition to that culture but you know our themes vary greatly month to month so we really do try to have a diverse array of programming, said Deputy Director of Community Engagement Erin Shapiro. “and we work with lots of partnerships and organizations to put that together.”

You can also visit some of the art displays during the event.

Last year the museum had 300 attendees and is expecting more this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.