Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

VDOF needs your help donating and collecting acorns

The cutoff date to donate is October 14, 2022
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Augusta County Tree Nursery continues gathering and sorting this year’s acorn collection. We spoke with the Virginia Department of Forestry’s Assistant Nursery Manager, Joshua McLaughlin, about why your acorn donations are important.

The Virginia Department of Forestry needs your help with acorn collections this fall.
The Virginia Department of Forestry needs your help with acorn collections this fall.(WDBJ7)

Maybe on your next walk or playing outside with the kids you bring a paper bag with you along the way to collect acorns. The deadline to donate is October 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia has new unclaimed property program
File - Police lights
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn performed at a Pulaski Co. correctional unit in...
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit

Latest News

Grandin Theatre Celebrates 90th Anniversary
Grandin Theatre Celebrates 90th Anniversary
No membership or sign up is required.
Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October
Here @ Home Celebrates Acorn Collection Season
Here @ Home celebrates acorn collection season
Here @ Home Celebrates Acorn Collection Season
Here @ Home Celebrates Acorn Collection Season