Virginia Techniques Gymnastics Training Center celebrates 20 years in the NRV

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Techniques Gymnastics Training Center is celebrating 20 years of serving children and their families in the New River Valley.

The local gymnastics training center offers classes for those just starting to walk through high-level competitive gymnastics. They are also a NinjaZone training center, combining the sports of gymnastics and martial arts for local children up to the age of 13.

Many NCAA athletes have trained at Virginia Techniques for their entire gymnastics careers, including current University of Kentucky all-American gymnast, Raena Worley.

“Gymnastics is a huge part of my life, from being a competitive gymnast myself to now being a gym owner, head coach, and parent of a competitive gymnast. Getting to share my love and passion for gymnastics with the local youth is something I’ve always wanted to accomplish. Seeing a child conquer the feat of going upside down or that smile when they flip for the first time, nothing can compare to helping kids reach their goals,” said Gym owner and head team coach Cheryl Johnson.

This past summer, Virginia Techniques also expanded its facility nearly doubling the size of the gym space. This expansion has brought in more equipment and space for the athletes including a dedicated area for each department most notably, the new NinjaZone area.

“I’m just super proud that we can bring joy to kids get them to accomplish new feats, have them reach goals, and I think that’s what keeps our business going and keeps parents bringing their children back here as we can do things that are special for the children in the area and that keeps us keeps us going,” said Cheryl Johnson.

In celebration of twenty years, Virginia Techniques will hold a ‘20th Anniversary Open House Party’ on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

Children will have a chance to enjoy obstacle courses, inflatables, snow-cones, popcorn and so much more! In honor of twenty years, prizes will be given away every twenty minutes for things such as open gym passes, apparel, recreational class tuition, and more.

Virginia Techniques is located in the back of the Gateway Plaza at 1550 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, VA.

More information on program offerings can be found at www.vatechniques.com.

