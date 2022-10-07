A widespread frost likely this weekend

One more warm day across the region

Cold front brings a major weekend cool down!

Increasing chance of widespread frost early Sunday morning

FRIDAY

A strong, but mostly dry cold front pushes through the region on Friday. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but most will remain dry with a few clouds added in as the front pushes by. This will send temperatures tumbling into the weekend as cooler air from Canada dips south. Friday itself will remain mild with highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop in the low 40s for most.

With such a pronounced fall front, we’ll see dramatic pressure rise and cool air rushing in quickly. This will likely create gusty winds 15-25 mph, especially in some of the higher elevations Friday evening.

A front pushes through Friday ushering in much colder temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Highs by Saturday will only read in the 50s for most and a few low 60s. It is possible that some of the coolest air we have felt since early spring will arrive with lows by Sunday morning dropping into the 30s!

Patchy frost and/or a light freeze will be possible for areas generally along and west of the Blue Ridge Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings. However, the most likely night for widespread frost will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures drop into the 30s Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Any fall outdoor activities and festivals should be dry and sunny. Just be sure to protect the plants this weekend.

COVER THE PLANTS! Protect plants from all but the hardest freeze (28°F for 4-5 hours) by covering them with sheets, towels, blankets, cardboard or a tarp. You can also invert baskets, coolers or any container with a solid bottom over plants. Water the plants and cover them before dark to trap warmer air.

THE TROPICS

There are no named storms right now, but we are still in the middle of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen as of 11 AM Thursday. The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or two. Thanks to a large area of high pressure across the Gulf of Mexico, the soon-to-be tropical cyclone will stay well to the south the U.S.

Here's the latest on T.D. #13. (WDBJ Weather)

We also have Tropical Depression Twelve off the African coast. It’s expected to dissipate within the next day or so.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

