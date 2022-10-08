Hometown Local
Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building

Bedford Fire Department
Bedford Fire Department(Bedford Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street is temporarily closed until a later date after the building was hit by a vehicle at around noon on Saturday.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.

The same wall bowed out, leading to a display collapse. The building was evacuated immediately, and power was suspended to the area.

No damage was done to any load bearing walls.

No injuries were reported, and the store was turned over to employees to be reopened at a later date.

