Cold front delivers chilly air for the weekend

Colder air moves in for the weekend

Afternoon highs will range 10-15°F cooler than normal

Widespread frost and freeze tonight

COLD AIR SURGES IN THIS WEEKEND

A front is moving through the region this morning. Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s this afternoon. High pressure from Canada will continue to build into the region through the weekend allowing for temperatures to be 10°-15° below average.

A front brings colder air for the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Colder air will continue to move in tonight. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the 30s area-wide.

Cold air moves into the region tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

Because of this the NWS in Blacksburg has issued a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory into Sunday morning. Generally locations along and west of the Blue Ridge will experience a hard freeze on Sunday morning. The Freeze Warning will be in effect from Saturday 11pm to Sunday 10am and the Frost Advisory will be in effect from 12am to 9am.

A freeze warning and a frost advisory go into effect tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

COVER THE PLANTS!

Protect plants by covering them with sheets, towels, blankets, cardboard or a tarp. You can also invert baskets, coolers or any container with a solid bottom over plants. Don’t cover with plastic!

Water the plants and cover them before dark to trap warmer air.

The chance for frost and a freeze is high for most of the viewing area Sunday morning. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday morning and will continue to trek in the southern Caribbean. Thanks to a large area of high pressure across the Gulf of Mexico, Julia will stay well to the south of the U.S. heading towards Nicaragua where it could strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall.

Tropical Storm Julia forecast. (WDBJ)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.