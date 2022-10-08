Hometown Local
Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 75 years of service

A firetruck prepares to head to a call at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department in July.
A firetruck prepares to head to a call at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department in July.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “Volunteer Fire Departments are a dying breed. Fewer and fewer people are willing to volunteer these days,” said Kirk Taylor, president of the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer. That’s how the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department started and continues to operate 75-years later.

“To be able to stay for 75 years as an all volunteer fire department is a big deal and everyone’s really proud of what we have here in Fincastle.”

There are many reasons this tradition of service has continued, starting with the people who answer the call.

“It’s not an easy thing. You don’t just sign up and say hey I’m a firefighter. There’s a lot of training involved, there’s a lot of time involved and commitment. You have to be willing to put yourself out there, put yourself potentially in danger to serve and save others. It’s a different group of people and a very unique group of people to be able to do it.”

It’s also about community support.

“We have the support of the town of Fincastle but we’re also in the larger group of the Botetourt Fire and EMS.”

The around 30 volunteers that make up the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department are welcoming the community to come out and celebrate with them on October 15th and look forward to continuing this long-tradition of service.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department located at 25 Vine Street in Fincastle.

