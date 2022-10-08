Hometown Local
Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one juvenile male dead.

Roanoke Police say they were alerted by the city’s 911 Center of a person that had been shot on the property. The caller said they were taking the victim to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.

As police arrived at the Hoover Street NW location, staff at the Medical Center said the victim had arrived. The juvenile was stabilized, then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where they later died.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

