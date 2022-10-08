Hometown Local
Non-profit organization FARR and Lighthouse Beloved Community are steps closer to building affordable housing

By Bryan Womack
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization FARRR and lighthouse beloved community CLT, are working to bring modern age compartmental houses to Virginia. In collaboration with building company Rok On, the non-profit secured 90 acres of land between Watts Street, Holiday Street and Harmony Street.

The goal of Lighthouse is to make affordable housing for families by keeping costs down as much as possible. Data from Zillow shows the average costs of a home exceeds more than $350,000.

Finny Mathew, CEO of FARRR, says this project can cut those costs by less than half using HUD grants, along with leaving the land under community-owned trust

Mathew states, ”Because there is so much HUD funding, we are working with some of the state and federal agencies already. They are directing our steps because they are very excited about what we are doing.”

He says that houses will be able to be built in less than three months starting in 2023. As of now, more than 80 families have applied for the affordable housing project. Lighthouse plans to build 600 homes within next three years.

