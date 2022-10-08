Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend

The first performance of this year's Roanoke Comedy Fest was at the Grandin Theatre Friday night.
The first performance of this year's Roanoke Comedy Fest was at the Grandin Theatre Friday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020.

“Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.

With a new year, comes new performances from talents in our areas, Virginia and even across the U.S.

“Last year our biggest room was about 200 seats, this year we’re doing the Grandin Theatre which holds north of 300. It really allowed me to elevate the brand to such an extent that I was able to start reaching out to bigger touring acts.”

Friday night’s performance at the Grandin Theater’s headliner was Rahmein Mostafavi, Saturday’s headliner is Jono Zalay at 5 Points Music Sanctuary and Sunday’s headliner is Brent Blakeney at Martin’s Downtown.

”I hope that everyone who comes out takes stock of the fact that the people I’ve booked have worked very hard to cultivate an act and I hope they really have a great time. And if they don’t already, learn to love comedy and see it as important as I do.”

Saturday’s performance at 5 Points Music Sanctuary will have doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. with general admission tickets $25. Sunday’s performance at Martin’s Downtown will have doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. with $20 general admission tickets.

Follow the Roanoke Comedy Fest on social media here and find Alternative Arts Inc’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia has new unclaimed property program
File - Police lights
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn performed at a Pulaski Co. correctional unit in...
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit

Latest News

A firetruck prepares to head to a call at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department in July.
Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 75 years of service
Preserving a Norway Maple on their Craig Co. property is a priority for Tracy and Bill Frist
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
What's What With the Weekend
What’s What With the Weekend, October 7-9