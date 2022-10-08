Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020.

“Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.

With a new year, comes new performances from talents in our areas, Virginia and even across the U.S.

“Last year our biggest room was about 200 seats, this year we’re doing the Grandin Theatre which holds north of 300. It really allowed me to elevate the brand to such an extent that I was able to start reaching out to bigger touring acts.”

Friday night’s performance at the Grandin Theater’s headliner was Rahmein Mostafavi, Saturday’s headliner is Jono Zalay at 5 Points Music Sanctuary and Sunday’s headliner is Brent Blakeney at Martin’s Downtown.

”I hope that everyone who comes out takes stock of the fact that the people I’ve booked have worked very hard to cultivate an act and I hope they really have a great time. And if they don’t already, learn to love comedy and see it as important as I do.”

Saturday’s performance at 5 Points Music Sanctuary will have doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. with general admission tickets $25. Sunday’s performance at Martin’s Downtown will have doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. with $20 general admission tickets.

Follow the Roanoke Comedy Fest on social media here and find Alternative Arts Inc’s website here.

