Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after receiving a call from a citizen concerning an unresponsive female lying on the ground.

Officials say Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received the 911 call from a citizen reporting that there was an unresponsive woman lying on the ground on the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

When Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene, they were able to find the apparent deceased female lying in a gravel lot.

Detectives are currently examining the scene.

Deputies say they’re in the preliminary stages of this investigation and as more information becomes available, they will provide updates.

This incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.