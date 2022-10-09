Hometown Local
Bedford Co. crash along Rt. 122S leaves one dead

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Route 122S early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the crash occurred at 2:00 a.m. just north of Forbes Mill Road.

The driver of a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned. The driver was ejected.

Laura Elizabeth English, 30 of Bedford, was not wearing her seatbelt and was taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital where she later died.

No information was released regarding the cause of the crash.

