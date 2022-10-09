Cycling in our hometowns stimulates the local economy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area.

“And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo Co-Organizer Lisa Moyer.

More than 150 cyclists participated in the bike rides.

“People from all over. Especially from the DC area, northern Virginia, North Carolina,” added Moyer.

Events like this one stimulate the local economy.

“They come and stay in our hotels, in our Airbnb’s. They ate at our restaurants last night,” explained Moyer. “They went to eat and then brought their families.”

Many local restaurants couldn’t open on a Sunday due to the ongoing national labor shortage.

“But they weren’t able to this year. Things have hit hard with COVID. They had staffing issues,” said Moyer.

To help solve the issue, Daleville’s Tizzone catered the event. This is their 3rd event this year.

“It’s good to get extra traffic in the area. It’s people that aren’t used to our area,” said Tizzone Catering Manager Brandon Linthicum. “It’s people that are exposed to the restaurant and our catering that we wouldn’t otherwise meet.”

And although Tizzone’s is also facing staffing shortages, it’s hard for them to say no.

“And like anything that gets us more exposure and gives us the opportunity to be part of the community most importantly, we say yes to,” explained Linthicum. “We try to be involved as much as possible.”

The route was separated into time segments, giving people the opportunity to stop and enjoy the view.

