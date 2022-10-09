Hometown Local
Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’

WDBJ7 photo
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful.

On Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of beautiful murals by Virginia artists.

The murals are located in the ally between the Co+op and Pinnacle Bank. The project has been in the works since early 2021.

”Roanoke is about uniting our community and culture. There is a lot of art, artists, art events. Very culturalized, and I think this just enhances that. We should probably do this in other parts, other neighborhoods throughout the community because many appreciate art and I think it should be exposed to all,” said Salem resident Valerie Pohlsen.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $15,000.

