Local Colors Festival shines light on Hispanic Heritage Month in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City joined together Saturday to learn about Hispanic traditions at the Local Colors Festival.

The 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration took place in downtown Roanoke. The event featured a variety of Latin American food, artisan, and many business vendors.

Multiple groups performed including a female mariachi band and Carol Joy and Tricolor.

Abigail Soto says she loved seeing people appreciate the culture at the event.

”I think about it more as an education experience because many times we see what Latin culture is but we don’t appreciate it the way that it’s meant to be. At least the way I’ve seen it many times I feel like I am more entertainment than I am a person.”

Community partners with services oriented toward the Latino community were also present.

