Motorcycle driver dies after Montgomery Co. crash along I-81S

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson was ejected and died at the scene of a crash Friday evening along I-81S in Montgomery Co., one mile north of North Fork Road.

According to State Police, Joseph Clyde Long, 66 of Allentown, PA, was driving the motorcycle and ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail and was ejected.

He was wearing his helmet.

No information regarding the cause of the crash was released.

