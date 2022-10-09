Hometown Local
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Roanoke Fire-EMS(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says today’s homes burn faster than ever. That’s why they are trying to help everyone prepare in case of a fire.

They are partnering with the “National Fire Protection Association” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

During this week, firefighters visit schools to educate kids about fire escape plans. The department says one may have as little as two minutes after the smoke alarm goes off to safely get out of a house.

“We actually have a campaign. It’s called’ fire won’t wait Plan your escape.’ So, basically, we’re trying to educate the community on how to plan your escape from your house and make sure everyone in your house knows about how to escape,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS Firefighter Angel Parra.

You can share your escape plan with Roanoke Fire-EMS for a chance to win a ride in a fire truck and a meal. You can also trade in expired smoke alarms for new alarms and gift cards.

