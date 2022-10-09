Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Unseasonably cool conditions continue today

Temperatures gradually warm into the week ahead
Sunny and cool again today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clear and cold this morning
  • Temperatures warm for the start of the week
  • Showers likely Thursday

COLD AIR LINGERS TODAY

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg continues a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for many of our hometowns. Communities along and west of the Blue Ridge are in the lower 30s and upper 20s this morning. Elsewhere, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Roanoke and points to the east.

Frost & Freeze Alerts Tonight
Frost & Freeze Alerts Tonight(WDBJ7 Weather)

TODAY

Sunny skies are expected today and with high pressure building in we should see our temperatures warm a little more than yesterday. Highs will warm into the 60s in most of our hometowns.

Sunny and cool this afternoon.
Sunny and cool this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with temperatures gradually warming. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday. Another cold front will push through the region on Thursday. Showers are likely through the day.

A front moves through on Thursday.
A front moves through on Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Julia continues to moves through Central America today. Dangerous storm surge, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely.

Hurricane Julia forecast
Hurricane Julia forecast(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies intestate
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
WDBJ7 photo
Juvenile male shot dead in NW Roanoke
Bedford Fire Department
Bedford CVS temporarily closed after vehicle hits building
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Latest News

Frost & Freeze Alerts Tonight
Cold front delivers chilly air for the weekend
Frost & Freeze Alerts
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Saturday Morning Update
Freeze Watch is active for the counties in blue Saturday night- 9AM Sunday.
Cold front delivers chilly air for the weekend