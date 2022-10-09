Unseasonably cool conditions continue today

Clear and cold this morning

Temperatures warm for the start of the week

Showers likely Thursday

COLD AIR LINGERS TODAY

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg continues a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for many of our hometowns. Communities along and west of the Blue Ridge are in the lower 30s and upper 20s this morning. Elsewhere, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Roanoke and points to the east.

Frost & Freeze Alerts Tonight (WDBJ7 Weather)

TODAY

Sunny skies are expected today and with high pressure building in we should see our temperatures warm a little more than yesterday. Highs will warm into the 60s in most of our hometowns.

Sunny and cool this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with temperatures gradually warming. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s by Wednesday. Another cold front will push through the region on Thursday. Showers are likely through the day.

A front moves through on Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Julia continues to moves through Central America today. Dangerous storm surge, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely.

Hurricane Julia forecast (WDBJ Weather)

