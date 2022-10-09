Hometown Local
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke

Roanoke Police report a male subject armed with a firearm pointed the weapon toward an officer.(Janay Reece)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.

Roanoke City Police have been able to confirm that they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW.

Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male outside of a residence.

The male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it toward an officer. 

One Roanoke Police Officer did fire their service weapon and shot the male subject.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No Roanoke Police officers were injured during this incident.

Roanoke City officials say in accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police will be investigating this incident.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Virginia State Police will be releasing further updates.

