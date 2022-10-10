Hometown Local
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say

By FOX Carolina News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in Spartanburg County after multiple people were found dead in a house on Sunday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department are investigating after a call came in at around 7:46 p.m.

The coroner said four people were found dead in the home, and one person was injured and later passed away in surgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

According to the coroner, their injuries appear to be from gunshots.

On Monday morning, investigators were still on the scene and the home was taped off.

The coroner’s office said they were working to notify family members, and more details about the five individuals will be released later.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

