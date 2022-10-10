Automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County achieves “Zero Waste” status

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County is working to reduce its carbon footprint and be more conscious of the environment.

Metalsa is now the second company in the Roanoke Valley to have a “Zero Waste” pledge. The pledge means all the extra scrap metal and trash is recycled into something else, or its converted into energy.

The company started recycling and reducing its waste back in March. On Monday, Metalsa achieved the status of being a “Zero Waste” facility. The company’s environmental, health and safety coordinator explained how the manufacturer is going green.

“Our used oil is used in other facilities as a source of power, it doesn’t go to the landfill,” Sam Sexton said. “Our shot dust is a by-product, we use a shot blast on our rails.”

The automotive manufacturer partnered with local organizations to plan out how waste can avoid being put in a landfill. The account manager for GFI Environmental, one of Metalsa’s partners, explained the impact going green can have.

“We all try to do a little bit to help the environment, right? Recycling at home, we do what we can,” Chase Lanier said. “It really helps when a corporation that you work for, when they are driven, and want that ability to better the environment.”

Botetourt County, Metalsa and its community partners see the benefits of a zero waste pledge. The county’s communications director explained how companies reducing their carbon footprint can help the surrounding community.

“They’re working with these other organizations to take all their waste and be able to use it in other ways,” Tiffany Bradbury said. “For me as a citizen, I know you’re making it a cleaner and better world for my kids and my grandkids down the road.”

Sexton explained how other Metalsa factories around the world will be following in the Botetourt County plant’s footsteps.

“We’re saving about $30,000 a year. It sounds like a small amount, but you put that over five, six years, the mathematics works out,“ Sexton said. “As a world wide company, we set the benchmark and we’re going to continue setting the benchmarks for our company.”

The company has completed 95% of its zero waste goal, but the goal is to be up to 100% by the end of 2030.

