Beautiful sunshine continues across the area

Watch out for patchy frost this morning

Temperatures warm for the start of the week

Showers likely Thursday

FROST ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the counties shaded in blue. The advisory continues through 9 AM.

Frost Advisory Monday Morning (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Sunshine continues to kickoff the workweek. After another chilly start, temperatures will warm-up nicely. Expect highs in the 60s to near 70F.

Mainly sunny and pleasant today. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature dry conditions as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s both afternoons. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday and a mix of sun & clouds on Wednesday. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next weather maker on Thursday.

THURSDAY

A cold front will slide through the region on Thursday. Showers are likely throughout the day. Expect high temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

Thursday's Cold Front (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Drier conditions return to wrap up the work week and linger into the weekend. Expect high temperatures slightly cooler than normal -- into the mid 60s on Friday, upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. There is a very low-end shower chance for Sunday, but we’ll hold that chance at 10% or less for now.

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Julia continues to moves through Central America, and is approaching the Pacific Coast. The risk of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides continues through Tuesday.

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.