Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

(Source: WBTV)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs.

Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed to eight. He took the lead in overtime and drove away as all the drama was further in the field for the final transfer spot into the round of eight.

Chase Briscoe bulldozed his way to a ninth-place finish to knock Larson out of the playoffs by two points. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Larson’s teammate, Alex Bowman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

