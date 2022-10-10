Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule

The announcement comes a day after the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the 2022 season
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday morning, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers would be “parting ways” with head coach Matt Rhule.

The announcement comes a day after the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the 2022 season with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home. It was the team’s 11th loss in their past 12 games dating back to last season.

Related: Panthers stifled by 49ers stout defense, lose fourth game of season

Rhule, 47, was hired in 2020 to replace longtime head coach Ron Rivera and finishes his tenure in Carolina with an 11-27 record.

Previously, Rhule had been the head coach at Baylor and Temple University. Owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year, $62 million contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team will now owe Rhule north of $40 million after his termination.

Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, 53, will take over as the interim head coach. Wilks spent one year as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2018. He spent six years on the Panthers staff from 2012-17 and is a Charlotte native. He played collegiate football at Appalachian State from 1987-91.

During Rhule’s 38-game stint with the Panthers, he had multiple starting quarterbacks including Teddy Bridgewater, PJ Walker, Sam Darnold, the return of Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield. All of them struggled greatly as the team failed to win more than five games in a season.

Carolina faces the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Also Read: Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police report a male armed with a firearm pointed the weapon toward an officer.
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
Bedford Co. crash along Rt. 122 leaves one dead
WDBJ7 photo
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies intestate
Woman found dead in gravel lot, Botetourt Co. deputies investigate
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Grayson and 17th shooting in NW Roanoke... 10.10.22
Police investigate reports of shooting in NW Roanoke
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
After a chilly start we're going to end up with a beautiful sunny day.
Monday, October 10 Morning FastCast
Fire departments across the nation are celebrating National Fire Prevention Week by working to...
‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15