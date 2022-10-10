Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in program history, James Madison football is a Top 25 team according to the AP Poll.

On Sunday, the Dukes came in at number 25 in the country. JMU earned this ranking after its 42-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Dukes also earned 70 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. In its first year as an FBS team, JMU is 5-0 overall including a 3-0 stint in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes are the only Sun Belt team in the AP Top 25 in Week 7. Coastal Carolina received votes but did not make the Top 25.

“The statement we make today will be the news of next week so do you want to make a statement or a comment?” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti after the Dukes’ third straight Sun Belt victory. “You only get that positive publicity and recognition when you win.”

According to Cignetti, the Dukes have gained confidence from their undefeated start to the Sun Belt era.

“Players aren’t surprised we’re 5-0 and I’m not surprised we’re 5-0 but there are a lot of tough contests coming down the road.”

The Dukes have less than a week until their next test on the road when they face Georgia Southern on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.