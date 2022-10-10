Hometown Local
‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments across the nation are celebrating the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week by working to educate their communities on fire prevention and safety.

Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department was one of the many departments working to educate people about the important actions they can take to keep themselves, and those around them safe from fires.

All week, they’re inviting the community to stop by to learn more about fire safety.

The department already kicked off its fun Sunday with an Open House. The department invited the public to Station #3 to give kids and families an inside look, plus offered fire truck tours, safety tips, and more.

Fire officials say one of the best things you can do is to be prepared and have a plan in case of a fire emergency.

As colder months approached, officials say fire prevention is key.

“The thing is if you use an alternative heat source, like space heaters or something, make sure that you’ve got a good path around, at least a minimum of three feet, so combustibles are not near that. You know, if you use woodstoves or chimneys, make sure you have this cleaned out yearly so there’s not a build-up, and the other thing is to be aware of when it gets cold on any of those alternative heat sources,” said Todd Jones, a firefighter and fire investigator with Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department.

National Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15.

For more fire prevention and safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

